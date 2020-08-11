Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: REPH) is -81.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.99 and a high of $19.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The REPH stock was last observed hovering at around $4.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.06% off its average median price target of $8.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.17% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 33.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.34, the stock is -21.71% and -26.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.05 million and changing -24.09% at the moment leaves the stock -68.48% off its SMA200. REPH registered -65.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -81.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.78% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $940.92k.

The stock witnessed a -19.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.25%, and is -19.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.15% over the week and 6.72% over the month.

Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) has around 215 employees, a market worth around $73.55M and $95.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.86. Profit margin for the company is -25.40%. Distance from 52-week low is -16.22% and -82.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.80%).

Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Recro Pharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16 with sales reaching $18.88M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 105.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -18.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -39.60% in year-over-year returns.

Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) Top Institutional Holders

146 institutions hold shares in Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH), with 328.51k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.39% while institutional investors hold 80.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.40M, and float is at 23.19M with Short Float at 2.83%. Institutions hold 78.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.34 million shares valued at $10.96 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.69% of the REPH Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.23 million shares valued at $10.06 million to account for 5.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Engine Capital Management, LP which holds 1.1 million shares representing 4.69% and valued at over $9.02 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.22% of the shares totaling 0.99 million with a market value of $8.12 million.

Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HENWOOD GERALDINE, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that HENWOOD GERALDINE sold 80,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 17 at a price of $8.22 per share for a total of $0.66 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 12.11% up over the past 12 months. Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX) is 43.61% up on the 1-year trading charts.