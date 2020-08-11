Sea Limited (SE) picks momentum as shares drop -7.57%

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is 205.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.41 and a high of $146.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The SE stock was last observed hovering at around $129.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.3% off its average median price target of $128.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.2% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -80.44% lower than the price target low of $68.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $122.70, the stock is 2.42% and 12.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.93 million and changing -4.88% at the moment leaves the stock 100.16% off its SMA200. SE registered 253.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 171.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.75% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.11M.

The stock witnessed a 1.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 95.04%, and is -7.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.96% over the week and 5.93% over the month.

Sea Limited (SE) has around 29800 employees, a market worth around $61.27B and $2.54B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -41.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 364.60% and -16.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-38.20%).

Sea Limited (SE) Analyst Forecasts

Sea Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.42 with sales reaching $1.06B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 48.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 72.50% in year-over-year returns.

Sea Limited (SE) Top Institutional Holders

393 institutions hold shares in Sea Limited (SE), with 7.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.70% while institutional investors hold 82.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 462.19M, and float is at 58.96M with Short Float at 46.12%. Institutions hold 81.07% of the Float.

Sea Limited (SE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The RealReal Inc. (REAL) that is trading -12.32% down over the past 12 months.