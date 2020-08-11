Seneca Biopharma Inc. (SNCA) Is Down -21.64% in 2020 With Lots of Room to Run

Seneca Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCA) is -21.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $4.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The SNCA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07%.

Currently trading at $0.78, the stock is -3.82% and -5.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing -8.95% at the moment leaves the stock -14.33% off its SMA200. SNCA registered -63.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.11%.

The stock witnessed a -2.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.68%, and is -6.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.86% over the week and 7.22% over the month.

Seneca Biopharma Inc. (SNCA) has around 5 employees, a market worth around $13.38M and $0.02M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 55.16% and -81.03% from its 52-week high.

Seneca Biopharma Inc. (SNCA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Seneca Biopharma Inc. (SNCA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 41.50% this year.

Seneca Biopharma Inc. (SNCA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 17.30M, and float is at 8.86M with Short Float at 0.76%.

Seneca Biopharma Inc. (SNCA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Seneca Biopharma Inc. (SNCA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.