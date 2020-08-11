The incline in Mesoblast Limited (MESO) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) is 136.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.12 and a high of $20.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The MESO stock was last observed hovering at around $16.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.38% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.26% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -131.34% lower than the price target low of $7.53 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.42, the stock is 31.85% and 35.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.6 million and changing 8.60% at the moment leaves the stock 93.49% off its SMA200. MESO registered 262.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 74.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.21% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $938.38k.

The stock witnessed a 33.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.81%, and is 21.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.21% over the week and 5.23% over the month.

Mesoblast Limited (MESO) has around 83 employees, a market worth around $1.96B and $33.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 458.32% and -15.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.80%).

Mesoblast Limited (MESO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mesoblast Limited (MESO) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mesoblast Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16 with sales reaching $12.71M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -139.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 150.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 546.20% in year-over-year returns.

Mesoblast Limited (MESO) Top Institutional Holders

35 institutions hold shares in Mesoblast Limited (MESO), with institutional investors hold 2.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 107.53M, and float is at 90.89M with Short Float at 1.56%. Institutions hold 2.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is M&G Investment Management Ltd with over 1.39 million shares valued at $15.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.19% of the MESO Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Penbrook Management, LLC with 0.23 million shares valued at $2.59 million to account for 0.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.21 million shares representing 0.18% and valued at over $0.93 million, while Princeton Capital Management LLC holds 0.10% of the shares totaling 0.12 million with a market value of $0.52 million.

Mesoblast Limited (MESO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) that is trading -38.29% down over the past 12 months. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 12.11% up on the 1-year trading charts.