These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON)

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ETON) is 8.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.50 and a high of $7.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The ETON stock was last observed hovering at around $6.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.19% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.5% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 34.75% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.83, the stock is 31.51% and 38.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.32 million and changing 17.92% at the moment leaves the stock 38.72% off its SMA200. ETON registered 30.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 15.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.59% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $280.79k.

The stock witnessed a 55.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.59%, and is 16.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.50% over the week and 7.82% over the month.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) has around 5 employees, a market worth around $166.78M and $0.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 213.20% and 1.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-123.20%).

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.26 with sales reaching $290k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 483.90% year-over-year.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) Top Institutional Holders

22 institutions hold shares in Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON), with 6.94M shares held by insiders accounting for 33.17% while institutional investors hold 34.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.14M, and float is at 14.13M with Short Float at 5.31%. Institutions hold 23.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Opaleye Management Inc. with over 3.64 million shares valued at $14.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.37% of the ETON Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is AWM Investment Company, Inc. with 1.02 million shares valued at $4.17 million to account for 4.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Diametric Capital, LP which holds 0.45 million shares representing 2.16% and valued at over $1.85 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 1.35% of the shares totaling 0.28 million with a market value of $1.16 million.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.