This Indicator Is Supporting Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NAVB) is 174.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.49 and a high of $5.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The NAVB stock was last observed hovering at around $4.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.32% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.33% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 13.5% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.46, the stock is -25.08% and -13.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.17 million and changing -27.62% at the moment leaves the stock 96.16% off its SMA200. NAVB registered 592.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 242.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.51% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $537.3k.

The stock witnessed a -14.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 292.56%, and is -30.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.14% over the week and 9.97% over the month.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) has around 13 employees, a market worth around $81.45M and $0.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 606.12% and -35.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (843.30%).

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/13/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $156k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 59.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 65.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.70% in year-over-year returns.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) Top Institutional Holders

28 institutions hold shares in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB), with 10.65M shares held by insiders accounting for 49.21% while institutional investors hold 7.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.20M, and float is at 15.37M with Short Float at 2.35%. Institutions hold 3.57% of the Float.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Latkin Jed, the company’s CEO, COO & CFO. SEC filings show that Latkin Jed bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 20 at a price of $1.08 per share for a total of $5400.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17950.0 shares.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 13 that Scott John K Jr. (10% Owner) bought a total of 2,373,529 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 13 and was made at $0.85 per share for $2.02 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.04 million shares of the NAVB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 06, Scott John K Jr. (10% Owner) acquired 555,555 shares at an average price of $0.90 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 5,668,633 shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB).