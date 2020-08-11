Who are the Institutional Holders in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)?

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) is -63.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.36 and a high of $3.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The CCO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $1.68 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -4.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.04, the stock is 10.95% and 0.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.9 million and changing 9.46% at the moment leaves the stock -38.80% off its SMA200. CCO registered -56.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -59.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.99% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.8M.

The stock witnessed a 8.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.89%, and is 15.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.65% over the week and 6.51% over the month.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) has around 5900 employees, a market worth around $491.10M and $2.65B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -18.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 186.90% and -66.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.3 with sales reaching $417.55M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -31.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -36.60% in year-over-year returns.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Top Institutional Holders

223 institutions hold shares in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO), with 3.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.83% while institutional investors hold 101.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 463.47M, and float is at 401.04M with Short Float at 4.65%. Institutions hold 100.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Allianz Asset Management GmbH with over 105.01 million shares valued at $67.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 22.47% of the CCO Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 32.21 million shares valued at $20.62 million to account for 6.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Mason Capital Management, LLC which holds 30.43 million shares representing 6.51% and valued at over $19.48 million, while Ares Management LLC holds 4.42% of the shares totaling 20.65 million with a market value of $13.21 million.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT sold 14,907 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 29 at a price of $0.92 per share for a total of $13710.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104.87 million shares.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 15 that PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (10% Owner) sold a total of 124,578 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 15 and was made at $0.93 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 104.13 million shares of the CCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 28, WELLS SCOTT (EVP and CEO – Americas) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $1.10 for $21940.0. The insider now directly holds 368,600 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO).