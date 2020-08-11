Who is the Top Investor In Cloudflare Inc. (NET)?

Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE: NET) is 116.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.50 and a high of $45.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The NET stock was last observed hovering at around $40.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.07% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.75% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -23.3% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.99, the stock is -4.38% and 3.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.57 million and changing -7.66% at the moment leaves the stock 52.99% off its SMA200. NET registered a gain of 101.69% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.19% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.64M.

The stock witnessed a -7.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.54%, and is -12.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.49% over the week and 5.84% over the month.

Cloudflare Inc. (NET) has around 1270 employees, a market worth around $11.59B and $316.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -33.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 155.10% and -18.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.80%).

Cloudflare Inc. (NET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cloudflare Inc. (NET) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cloudflare Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $102.81M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -143.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 40.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 46.40% in year-over-year returns.

Cloudflare Inc. (NET) Top Institutional Holders

162 institutions hold shares in Cloudflare Inc. (NET), with 16.93M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.54% while institutional investors hold 50.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 296.08M, and float is at 118.92M with Short Float at 8.14%. Institutions hold 47.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 21.72 million shares valued at $509.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.16% of the NET Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Franklin Resources, Inc with 5.46 million shares valued at $128.11 million to account for 3.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Greenspring Associates, LLC which holds 4.84 million shares representing 2.93% and valued at over $113.71 million, while Whale Rock Capital Management LLC holds 2.65% of the shares totaling 4.37 million with a market value of $102.58 million.

Cloudflare Inc. (NET) Insider Activity

A total of 66 insider transactions have happened at Cloudflare Inc. (NET) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SANDELL SCOTT D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SANDELL SCOTT D sold 92,163 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $37.38 per share for a total of $3.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.31 million shares.

Cloudflare Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that KERINS PATRICK J (10% Owner) sold a total of 15,009 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $37.85 per share for $0.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.31 million shares of the NET stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, BASKETT FOREST (10% Owner) disposed off 92,163 shares at an average price of $37.38 for $3.45 million. The insider now directly holds 1,305,846 shares of Cloudflare Inc. (NET).