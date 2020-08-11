Why AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) is -8.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.37 and a high of $1.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The AZRX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -5.56% lower than the price target low of $0.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.95, the stock is -5.35% and 0.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.81 million and changing -18.59% at the moment leaves the stock 12.67% off its SMA200. AZRX registered -3.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.29% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $142.93k.

The stock witnessed a 12.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.59%, and is -5.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.49% over the week and 9.40% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 156.83% and -50.86% from its 52-week high.

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.80% this year.

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX) Top Institutional Holders

18 institutions hold shares in AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX), with 5.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.79% while institutional investors hold 6.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.94M, and float is at 25.50M with Short Float at 0.32%. Institutions hold 5.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.7 million shares valued at $0.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.45% of the AZRX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Parsons Capital Management, Inc. with 0.28 million shares valued at $0.16 million to account for 0.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Waldron Private Wealth LLC which holds 69835.0 shares representing 0.25% and valued at over $40504.0, while Tiedemann Advisors, LLC holds 0.22% of the shares totaling 63460.0 with a market value of $57501.0.

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 15 times.

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) that is trading 40.83% up over the past 12 months.