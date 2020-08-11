Why Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Are Going Crazy

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) is -47.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.23 and a high of $13.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The MGY stock was last observed hovering at around $6.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32%.

Currently trading at $6.61, the stock is 3.22% and 5.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.41 million and changing 5.09% at the moment leaves the stock -17.51% off its SMA200. MGY registered -34.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.69%.

The stock witnessed a 4.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.15%, and is 11.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.79% over the week and 5.68% over the month.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) has around 45 employees, a market worth around $1.62B and $738.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.86. Distance from 52-week low is 104.64% and -50.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -82.60% this year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 166.57M, and float is at 121.20M with Short Float at 16.10%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CHAZEN STEPHEN I, the company’s Chairman, President & CEO. SEC filings show that CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 26 at a price of $5.53 per share for a total of $55250.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6.91 million shares.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 25 that CHAZEN STEPHEN I (Chairman, President & CEO) bought a total of 14,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 25 and was made at $5.63 per share for $82737.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.9 million shares of the MGY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 24, CHAZEN STEPHEN I (Chairman, President & CEO) acquired 300 shares at an average price of $5.58 for $1674.0. The insider now directly holds 6,881,885 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY).