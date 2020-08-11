Why Shares of Quidel Corporation (QDEL) Are Going Crazy

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) is 206.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.13 and a high of $306.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The QDEL stock was last observed hovering at around $272.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -43.07% off its average median price target of $268.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.72% off the consensus price target high of $363.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -43.56% lower than the price target low of $160.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $229.69, the stock is -13.42% and 2.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.9 million and changing -15.79% at the moment leaves the stock 83.58% off its SMA200. QDEL registered 294.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 196.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.48% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.1M.

The stock witnessed a -6.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.93%, and is -21.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.35% over the week and 6.62% over the month.

Quidel Corporation (QDEL) has around 1250 employees, a market worth around $10.08B and $655.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 64.45 and Fwd P/E is 14.70. Profit margin for the company is 23.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 324.33% and -25.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.20%).

Quidel Corporation (QDEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Quidel Corporation (QDEL) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Quidel Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $4.06 with sales reaching $394.28M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 129.50% year-over-year.

Quidel Corporation (QDEL) Top Institutional Holders

266 institutions hold shares in Quidel Corporation (QDEL), with 4.99M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.89% while institutional investors hold 103.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.12M, and float is at 37.01M with Short Float at 6.22%. Institutions hold 91.59% of the Float.

Quidel Corporation (QDEL) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Quidel Corporation (QDEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Michael Edward L., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Michael Edward L. bought 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 03 at a price of $288.12 per share for a total of $1.01 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6434.0 shares.

Quidel Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 03 that STEWARD RANDALL J (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 21,166 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 03 and was made at $286.31 per share for $6.06 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2848.0 shares of the QDEL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, Kroll Werner (SVP, R&D) disposed off 2,072 shares at an average price of $287.48 for $0.6 million. The insider now directly holds 4,599 shares of Quidel Corporation (QDEL).

Quidel Corporation (QDEL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 48.41% up over the past 12 months. Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) is 67.12% up on the 1-year trading charts.