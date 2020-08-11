Why should you buy stock in Avalon GloboCare Corp. (AVCO)?

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) is -7.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $2.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The AVCO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19%.

Currently trading at $1.79, the stock is 8.63% and 7.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing 11.87% at the moment leaves the stock 11.08% off its SMA200. AVCO registered -6.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.19% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $903.66k.

The stock witnessed a 2.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.77%, and is 10.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.09% over the week and 6.10% over the month.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (AVCO) has around 8 employees, a market worth around $142.09M and $1.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 258.00% and -32.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-251.70%).

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (AVCO) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -122.80% this year.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (AVCO) Top Institutional Holders

46 institutions hold shares in Avalon GloboCare Corp. (AVCO), with 54.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 68.58% while institutional investors hold 11.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 76.71M, and float is at 25.87M with Short Float at 3.65%. Institutions hold 3.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.01 million shares valued at $1.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.36% of the AVCO Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.65 million shares valued at $1.01 million to account for 0.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 0.33 million shares representing 0.45% and valued at over $0.51 million, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.33% of the shares totaling 0.24 million with a market value of $0.38 million.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (AVCO) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Avalon GloboCare Corp. (AVCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (AVCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is 16.34% higher over the past 12 months. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is 20.00% up on the 1-year trading charts.