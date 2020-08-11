Why Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) is the topic of conversation today

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) is 66.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.62 and a high of $11.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The UBX stock was last observed hovering at around $10.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.55% off its average median price target of $25.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.77% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -49.75% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.98, the stock is 31.47% and 35.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.25 million and changing 14.86% at the moment leaves the stock 65.98% off its SMA200. UBX registered 73.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 84.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.31% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.67M.

The stock witnessed a 57.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 66.39%, and is 20.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.85% over the week and 8.31% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 159.31% and 6.87% from its 52-week high.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.51.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.30% this year.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) Top Institutional Holders

117 institutions hold shares in Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX), with 10.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.40% while institutional investors hold 88.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.66M, and float is at 43.44M with Short Float at 11.67%. Institutions hold 70.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fidelity Growth Company Fund with over 2.69 million shares valued at $22.0 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.17% of the UBX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Smallcap World Fund with 1.83 million shares valued at $10.64 million to account for 3.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fidelity Series Growth Company Fund which holds 0.65 million shares representing 1.25% and valued at over $5.32 million, while iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1.19% of the shares totaling 0.62 million with a market value of $4.01 million.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by David Nathaniel E, the company’s President. SEC filings show that David Nathaniel E bought 3,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $8.90 per share for a total of $28478.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.33 million shares.