Will Harsco Corporation (HSC) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) is -26.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.19 and a high of $23.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The HSC stock was last observed hovering at around $15.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.29% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.46% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 0.29% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.95, the stock is 11.77% and 23.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing 8.24% at the moment leaves the stock 15.97% off its SMA200. HSC registered -7.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 25.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.67% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.69M.

The stock witnessed a 31.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 87.92%, and is 0.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.73% over the week and 4.85% over the month.

Harsco Corporation (HSC) has around 10500 employees, a market worth around $1.29B and $1.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 627.78 and Fwd P/E is 17.24. Profit margin for the company is 27.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 304.53% and -28.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

Harsco Corporation (HSC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Harsco Corporation (HSC) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Harsco Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $487.36M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -65.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.10% in year-over-year returns.

Harsco Corporation (HSC) Top Institutional Holders

292 institutions hold shares in Harsco Corporation (HSC), with 1.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.70% while institutional investors hold 88.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 78.99M, and float is at 77.55M with Short Float at 5.76%. Institutions hold 87.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 11.32 million shares valued at $78.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.35% of the HSC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.33 million shares valued at $58.03 million to account for 10.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. which holds 3.8 million shares representing 4.82% and valued at over $26.52 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 3.34% of the shares totaling 2.64 million with a market value of $18.39 million.

Harsco Corporation (HSC) Insider Activity

A total of 66 insider transactions have happened at Harsco Corporation (HSC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Purvis Edgar M Jr, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Purvis Edgar M Jr bought 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $8.50 per share for a total of $76500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20773.0 shares.

Harsco Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 that McKenzie Tracey L. (SVP and CHRO) sold a total of 4,627 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 and was made at $8.51 per share for $39376.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4717.0 shares of the HSC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 14, WIDMAN PHILLIP (Director) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $7.56 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 59,391 shares of Harsco Corporation (HSC).

Harsco Corporation (HSC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) that is trading 10.35% up over the past 12 months. General Electric Company (GE) is -27.10% down on the 1-year trading charts.