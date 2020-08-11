W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) Analysis & Forecast for August 2020

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE: WTI) is -54.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.07 and a high of $6.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The WTI stock was last observed hovering at around $2.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09%.

Currently trading at $2.53, the stock is 4.59% and -0.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.01 million and changing 3.69% at the moment leaves the stock -22.61% off its SMA200. WTI registered -45.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.24% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.79M.

The stock witnessed a 10.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.66%, and is 12.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.88% over the week and 5.68% over the month.

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) has around 291 employees, a market worth around $349.85M and $463.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.45. Profit margin for the company is 31.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 136.45% and -58.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.50%).

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

W&T Offshore Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.13 with sales reaching $88.21M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -70.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -28.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -33.30% in year-over-year returns.

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) Top Institutional Holders

200 institutions hold shares in W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI), with 48.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 34.11% while institutional investors hold 93.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 147.60M, and float is at 92.70M with Short Float at 15.67%. Institutions hold 61.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.38 million shares valued at $12.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.21% of the WTI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 7.24 million shares valued at $12.31 million to account for 5.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 7.02 million shares representing 4.96% and valued at over $11.93 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.23% of the shares totaling 6.0 million with a market value of $10.2 million.

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KROHN TRACY W, the company’s Chairman, CEO & President. SEC filings show that KROHN TRACY W bought 190,849 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 09 at a price of $2.15 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 47.58 million shares.

W&T Offshore Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 08 that KROHN TRACY W (Chairman, CEO & President) bought a total of 346,358 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 08 and was made at $2.15 per share for $0.74 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 47.39 million shares of the WTI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 07, KROHN TRACY W (Chairman, CEO & President) acquired 285,976 shares at an average price of $2.15 for $0.61 million. The insider now directly holds 47,045,101 shares of W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI).

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) that is trading -79.28% down over the past 12 months.