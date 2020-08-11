Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (XTNT) – The -47.0% Downside Potential Remains

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEX: XTNT) is -8.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.55 and a high of $3.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The XTNT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -47.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -47.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.47, the stock is 40.81% and 37.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 45.52 million and changing 32.43% at the moment leaves the stock 16.57% off its SMA200. XTNT registered -48.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.0159 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0075.

The stock witnessed a 54.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 116.18%, and is 22.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 37.55% over the week and 17.52% over the month.

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (XTNT) has around 141 employees, a market worth around $18.93M and $58.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -14.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 167.27% and -58.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.30%).

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (XTNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (XTNT) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $16.03M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 89.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.00% in year-over-year returns.

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (XTNT) Top Institutional Holders

20 institutions hold shares in Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (XTNT), with 846.31k shares held by insiders accounting for 6.40% while institutional investors hold 95.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.22M, and float is at 12.38M with Short Float at 0.08%. Institutions hold 89.66% of the Float.

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (XTNT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (XTNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.