A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Biofrontera AG (BFRA)

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA) is 28.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.27 and a high of $55.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The BFRA stock was last observed hovering at around $13.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.07%.

Currently trading at $20.32, the stock is 140.44% and 180.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.57 million and changing 53.36% at the moment leaves the stock 77.43% off its SMA200. BFRA registered -7.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.88.

The stock witnessed a 98.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.90%, and is 136.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 177.28% over the week and 48.30% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 285.58% and -63.05% from its 52-week high.

Biofrontera AG (BFRA) Analyst Forecasts

Biofrontera AG quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16 with sales reaching $7.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -202.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -23.70% year-over-year.

Biofrontera AG (BFRA) Top Institutional Holders

3 institutions hold shares in Biofrontera AG (BFRA), with institutional investors hold 0.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.42M, and float is at 11.26M with Short Float at 0.01%. Institutions hold 0.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is American National Bank with over 1200.0 shares valued at $20700.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.01% of the BFRA Shares outstanding.