A peek at Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN): Who has invested in It?

Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE: FUN) is -50.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.00 and a high of $64.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The FUN stock was last observed hovering at around $27.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.81% off its average median price target of $33.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.6% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -17.17% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.12, the stock is 7.48% and -4.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing 2.97% at the moment leaves the stock -28.59% off its SMA200. FUN registered -48.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.13.

The stock witnessed a -1.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.15%, and is 15.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.11% over the week and 5.26% over the month.

Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) has around 2600 employees, a market worth around $1.50B and $1.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.76 and Fwd P/E is 140.05. Profit margin for the company is -10.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 116.31% and -56.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.40%).

Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cedar Fair L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.33 with sales reaching $131.29M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 47.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -82.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -81.60% in year-over-year returns.

Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) Top Institutional Holders

233 institutions hold shares in Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN), with 923.19k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.63% while institutional investors hold 52.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 56.49M, and float is at 55.76M with Short Float at 5.42%. Institutions hold 51.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Janus Henderson Group PLC with over 3.71 million shares valued at $68.01 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.54% of the FUN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Neuberger Berman Group, LLC with 3.2 million shares valued at $58.7 million to account for 5.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 2.69 million shares representing 4.74% and valued at over $49.33 million, while Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. holds 3.35% of the shares totaling 1.9 million with a market value of $34.79 million.

Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ruisanchez Carlos, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ruisanchez Carlos bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $28.50 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11308.0 shares.

Cedar Fair L.P. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that FISHER TIM (Chief Operating Officer) bought a total of 3,660 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $27.33 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24153.0 shares of the FUN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, HECKMAN CRAIG (EVP, Human Resources) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $32.94 for $32940.0. The insider now directly holds 8,509 shares of Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN).

Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) that is -63.64% lower over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 30.13% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.46.