Alcoa Corporation (AA) 2020 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 12.41% Upside

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) is -27.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.16 and a high of $23.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The AA stock was last observed hovering at around $15.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.68% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.41% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -35.36% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.89, the stock is 10.73% and 22.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.74 million and changing -4.37% at the moment leaves the stock 7.77% off its SMA200. AA registered -18.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.74.

The stock witnessed a 36.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 100.39%, and is 13.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.20% over the week and 5.76% over the month.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) has around 13800 employees, a market worth around $2.94B and $9.53B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 188.57% and -36.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.60%).

Alcoa Corporation (AA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alcoa Corporation (AA) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alcoa Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/14/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.39 with sales reaching $2.17B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -559.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -15.50% in year-over-year returns.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) Top Institutional Holders

450 institutions hold shares in Alcoa Corporation (AA), with 700.93k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.38% while institutional investors hold 77.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 186.00M, and float is at 184.88M with Short Float at 8.00%. Institutions hold 77.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 17.28 million shares valued at $106.43 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.29% of the AA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 10.48 million shares valued at $64.53 million to account for 5.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Orbis Allan Gray Ltd which holds 10.34 million shares representing 5.56% and valued at over $63.7 million, while Capital Research Global Investors holds 5.25% of the shares totaling 9.76 million with a market value of $60.12 million.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Alcoa Corporation (AA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Nevels James E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Nevels James E bought 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 17 at a price of $13.66 per share for a total of $2732.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 28572.0 shares.

Alcoa Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 17 that Nevels James E (Director) bought a total of 200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 17 and was made at $11.50 per share for $2300.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28372.0 shares of the AA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, Nevels James E (Director) acquired 200 shares at an average price of $7.12 for $1424.0. The insider now directly holds 28,172 shares of Alcoa Corporation (AA).

Alcoa Corporation (AA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BHP Group (BBL) that is trading 8.33% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 22.38% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.69.