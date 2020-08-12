BlackLine Inc. (BL) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ: BL) is 44.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.32 and a high of $94.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The BL stock was last observed hovering at around $74.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.16% off its average median price target of $95.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.41% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -61.31% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $72.59, the stock is -16.09% and -12.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing -2.88% at the moment leaves the stock 14.78% off its SMA200. BL registered 43.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $85.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $68.11.

The stock witnessed a -14.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.35%, and is -17.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.43% over the week and 4.47% over the month.

BlackLine Inc. (BL) has around 1109 employees, a market worth around $4.88B and $307.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 144.02. Profit margin for the company is -10.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 89.43% and -22.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.80%).

BlackLine Inc. (BL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BlackLine Inc. (BL) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BlackLine Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $85.06M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.50% in year-over-year returns.

BlackLine Inc. (BL) Top Institutional Holders

330 institutions hold shares in BlackLine Inc. (BL), with 7.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.02% while institutional investors hold 111.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 56.17M, and float is at 49.05M with Short Float at 9.46%. Institutions hold 96.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC with over 9.83 million shares valued at $814.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.43% of the BL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.21 million shares valued at $221.41 million to account for 7.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC which holds 4.0 million shares representing 7.10% and valued at over $210.39 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.50% of the shares totaling 3.1 million with a market value of $163.06 million.

BlackLine Inc. (BL) Insider Activity

A total of 145 insider transactions have happened at BlackLine Inc. (BL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 117 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PRAGER MORGAN KAROLE, the company’s Chief Legal and Administrative. SEC filings show that PRAGER MORGAN KAROLE sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $75.07 per share for a total of $2.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37798.0 shares.

BlackLine Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 04 that SMITH GRAHAM (Director) sold a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 04 and was made at $90.86 per share for $0.73 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14359.0 shares of the BL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, Partin Mark (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $90.16 for $1.8 million. The insider now directly holds 99,588 shares of BlackLine Inc. (BL).

BlackLine Inc. (BL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) that is trading -6.98% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.56% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.91.