Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CCL) is -69.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.80 and a high of $51.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The CCL stock was last observed hovering at around $15.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $14.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.08% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -59.32% lower than the price target low of $9.93 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.82, the stock is 7.65% and -4.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 53.89 million and changing 2.46% at the moment leaves the stock -44.64% off its SMA200. CCL registered -66.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.43.

The stock witnessed a -4.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.48%, and is 18.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.43% over the week and 5.83% over the month.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) has around 104000 employees, a market worth around $10.97B and $16.84B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -17.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 102.82% and -69.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.70%).

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Carnival Corporation & Plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$2.22 with sales reaching $256.09M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -69.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -96.10% in year-over-year returns.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) Top Institutional Holders

1,043 institutions hold shares in Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL), with 117.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.44% while institutional investors hold 90.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 721.00M, and float is at 507.48M with Short Float at 24.00%. Institutions hold 76.12% of the Float.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) Insider Activity

A total of 68 insider transactions have happened at Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 58 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 06 at a price of $8.00 per share for a total of $10.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.38 million shares.

Carnival Corporation & Plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 03 that BAND SIR JONATHON (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 03 and was made at $40.83 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18736.0 shares of the CCL stock.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marriott International Inc. (MAR) that is trading -26.67% down over the past 12 months. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is -69.53% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.48% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 122.36 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.83.