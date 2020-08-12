Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR) is -29.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.15 and a high of $15.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The CSPR stock was last observed hovering at around $9.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.59% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.08% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -49.83% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.99, the stock is 8.56% and 6.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing -6.16% at the moment leaves the stock 20.07% off its SMA200. CSPR registered a loss of -4.10% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.49.

The stock witnessed a 17.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.27%, and is 19.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.46% over the week and 7.55% over the month.

Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR) has around 597 employees, a market worth around $378.41M and $462.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 185.40% and -43.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (30.50%).

Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Casper Sleep Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.76 with sales reaching $104.75M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.00% year-over-year.

Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR) Top Institutional Holders

28 institutions hold shares in Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR), with 12.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 32.54% while institutional investors hold 44.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.91M, and float is at 26.71M with Short Float at 6.72%. Institutions hold 29.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is NEA Management Company, LLC with over 6.23 million shares valued at $55.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.69% of the CSPR Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Norwest Venture Partners XII, LP with 1.94 million shares valued at $17.41 million to account for 4.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.54 million shares representing 3.88% and valued at over $6.6 million, while Crosslink Capital. Inc. holds 1.72% of the shares totaling 0.68 million with a market value of $2.93 million.

Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 14 times.