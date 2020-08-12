Check out this: Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) is on the verge of a huge rally

Pfenex Inc. (AMEX: PFNX) is -30.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.26 and a high of $14.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The PFNX stock was last observed hovering at around $7.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.17% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.85% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 1.31% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.83, the stock is 66.05% and 57.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.83 million and changing 67.49% at the moment leaves the stock 37.83% off its SMA200. PFNX registered 21.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.64.

The stock witnessed a -6.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.65%, and is 3.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.69% over the week and 6.28% over the month.

Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) has around 85 employees, a market worth around $234.47M and $40.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.07. Profit margin for the company is -13.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 143.92% and -8.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.10%).

Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pfenex Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.24 with sales reaching $4.28M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 102.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -55.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -55.30% in year-over-year returns.

Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) Top Institutional Holders

145 institutions hold shares in Pfenex Inc. (PFNX), with 145.07k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.42% while institutional investors hold 82.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.15M, and float is at 31.88M with Short Float at 4.53%. Institutions hold 82.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Franklin Resources, Inc with over 3.33 million shares valued at $29.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.71% of the PFNX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Primecap Management Company with 3.26 million shares valued at $28.79 million to account for 9.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blair (William) & Company, L.L.C. which holds 2.71 million shares representing 7.90% and valued at over $23.9 million, while First Light Asset Management, LLC holds 6.82% of the shares totaling 2.34 million with a market value of $20.64 million.

Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times.

Pfenex Inc. (PFNX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Affimed N.V. (AFMD) that is trading 30.95% up over the past 12 months. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO) is 9.63% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.14% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.26.