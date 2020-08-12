Dissecting Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: HALL) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: HALL) is -81.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.28 and a high of $20.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The HALL stock was last observed hovering at around $3.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.89%.

Currently trading at $4.17, the stock is 36.53% and 25.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.49 million and changing 27.13% at the moment leaves the stock -58.04% off its SMA200. HALL registered -78.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -80.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.0871 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.2608.

The stock witnessed a 1.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.53%, and is 16.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.72% over the week and 6.76% over the month.

Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (HALL) has around 486 employees, a market worth around $59.73M and $469.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.29. Profit margin for the company is -17.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.89% and -79.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.30%).

Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (HALL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (HALL) is a “Underweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hallmark Financial Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.1.The EPS is expected to shrink by -106.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.20% year-over-year.

Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (HALL) Top Institutional Holders

137 institutions hold shares in Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (HALL), with 1.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.04% while institutional investors hold 88.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.12M, and float is at 16.87M with Short Float at 1.93%. Institutions hold 82.43% of the Float.

Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (HALL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (HALL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Anand Naveen, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Anand Naveen bought 6,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 14 at a price of $16.38 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 77400.0 shares.

Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (HALL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) that is trading -32.67% down over the past 12 months. W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) is -9.19% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -45.04% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.47 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.57.