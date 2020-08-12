Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) is -57.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.15 and a high of $8.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The ERF stock was last observed hovering at around $3.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $3.74 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.67% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -12.98% lower than the price target low of $2.62 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.96, the stock is 10.94% and 6.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing -2.95% at the moment leaves the stock -27.10% off its SMA200. ERF registered -52.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.6483 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.9475.

The stock witnessed a 25.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.48%, and is 21.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.06% over the week and 5.55% over the month.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) has around 383 employees, a market worth around $666.09M and $898.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 381.25. Profit margin for the company is -23.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 157.39% and -64.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.70%).

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enerplus Corporation (ERF) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enerplus Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $224.81M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -173.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 58.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 49.60% in year-over-year returns.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Top Institutional Holders

257 institutions hold shares in Enerplus Corporation (ERF), with 698.27k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.31% while institutional investors hold 65.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 222.36M, and float is at 221.82M with Short Float at 2.52%. Institutions hold 65.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Key Group Holdings (Cayman), Ltd. with over 19.13 million shares valued at $28.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.60% of the ERF Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC with 16.18 million shares valued at $23.95 million to account for 7.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 6.74 million shares representing 3.03% and valued at over $9.98 million, while Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. holds 2.35% of the shares totaling 5.24 million with a market value of $7.75 million.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) that is -70.03% lower over the past 12 months. Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) is -61.59% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.75% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.83 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.01.