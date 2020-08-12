First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:AG Stock Is Going Next

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) is 5.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.17 and a high of $14.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The AG stock was last observed hovering at around $12.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.55% off its average median price target of $14.57 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.79% off the consensus price target high of $16.50 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -23.46% lower than the price target low of $9.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.42, the stock is -10.49% and 5.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.17 million and changing -11.95% at the moment leaves the stock 18.25% off its SMA200. AG registered 21.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.11.

The stock witnessed a 24.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 66.28%, and is -0.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.61% over the week and 5.75% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 216.17. Distance from 52-week low is 173.86% and -21.62% from its 52-week high.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Majestic Silver Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $66M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -100.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.30% in year-over-year returns.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Top Institutional Holders

243 institutions hold shares in First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG), with 24.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.40% while institutional investors hold 39.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 210.47M, and float is at 184.53M with Short Float at 19.98%. Institutions hold 35.41% of the Float.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) that is trading 60.00% up over the past 12 months. Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) is 56.15% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.41% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 36.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.81.