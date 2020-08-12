Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) is 64.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.47 and a high of $7.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The FSM stock was last observed hovering at around $6.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.75% off its average median price target of $6.65 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.68% off the consensus price target high of $8.49 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -32.67% lower than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.97, the stock is -6.54% and 11.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.98 million and changing -11.16% at the moment leaves the stock 56.84% off its SMA200. FSM registered 56.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 80.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.96.

The stock witnessed a 33.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 108.70%, and is 1.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.49% over the week and 5.89% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 66.53 and Fwd P/E is 19.76. Distance from 52-week low is 306.12% and -18.78% from its 52-week high.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/13/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $67M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 169.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 26.30% year-over-year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Top Institutional Holders

165 institutions hold shares in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM), with 1.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.71% while institutional investors hold 50.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 183.79M, and float is at 158.95M with Short Float at 6.38%. Institutions hold 49.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 8.56 million shares valued at $19.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.65% of the FSM Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 7.39 million shares valued at $17.07 million to account for 4.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ruffer LLP which holds 4.58 million shares representing 2.49% and valued at over $23.31 million, while Merian Global Investors (UK) Ltd. holds 2.18% of the shares totaling 4.0 million with a market value of $20.37 million.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM): Who are the competitors?

Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA) is 28.79% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.04% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.83.