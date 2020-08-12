Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) – The 67.04% Upside Potential Remains

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) is 2.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.37 and a high of $22.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The FULC stock was last observed hovering at around $17.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -8.22% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.31% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 61.3% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.90, the stock is -47.38% and -51.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.99 million and changing -48.01% at the moment leaves the stock -40.44% off its SMA200. FULC registered 47.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.95.

The stock witnessed a -11.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.45%, and is 5.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.61% over the week and 6.83% over the month.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) has around 73 employees, a market worth around $386.23M and $0.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 103.66% and -61.24% from its 52-week high.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.78.The EPS is expected to shrink by -125.70% this year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) Top Institutional Holders

64 institutions hold shares in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC), with 3.72M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.33% while institutional investors hold 80.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.72M, and float is at 12.03M with Short Float at 3.91%. Institutions hold 67.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is TRV GP III, LLC with over 5.96 million shares valued at $71.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 25.51% of the FULC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is TRV GP IV, LLC with 2.34 million shares valued at $27.98 million to account for 10.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 1.78 million shares representing 7.63% and valued at over $21.28 million, while Casdin Capital, LLC holds 5.17% of the shares totaling 1.21 million with a market value of $14.44 million.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gould Robert J. SEC filings show that Gould Robert J sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 08 at a price of $20.00 per share for a total of $50000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.53 million shares.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 08 that Wallace Owen B. (Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 2,951 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 08 and was made at $20.00 per share for $59020.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the FULC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 01, Cadavid Diego (SVP Clinical Development) disposed off 1,071 shares at an average price of $18.30 for $19599.0. The insider now directly holds 65,714 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC).