Guardant Health Inc. (GH) Volatility At 6.60%, Should You Add A Position?

Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) is 9.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $55.90 and a high of $105.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The GH stock was last observed hovering at around $85.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.3% off its average median price target of $109.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.22% off the consensus price target high of $130.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 9.31% higher than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $81.62, the stock is -2.48% and -1.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.65 million and changing -5.00% at the moment leaves the stock 3.84% off its SMA200. GH registered -16.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $83.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $79.53.

The stock witnessed a 0.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.29%, and is -0.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.60% over the week and 4.64% over the month.

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) has around 622 employees, a market worth around $8.16B and $245.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -49.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.01% and -22.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.10%).

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Guardant Health Inc. (GH) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Guardant Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.39 with sales reaching $67.21M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 30.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.50% in year-over-year returns.

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) Top Institutional Holders

372 institutions hold shares in Guardant Health Inc. (GH), with 8.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.44% while institutional investors hold 86.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 96.01M, and float is at 89.81M with Short Float at 3.13%. Institutions hold 79.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with over 22.95 million shares valued at $1.6 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 23.08% of the GH Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 5.01 million shares valued at $348.83 million to account for 5.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.17 million shares representing 4.20% and valued at over $290.54 million, while Jennison Associates LLC holds 3.35% of the shares totaling 3.34 million with a market value of $270.59 million.

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) Insider Activity

A total of 152 insider transactions have happened at Guardant Health Inc. (GH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 105 and purchases happening 47 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Talasaz AmirAli, the company’s Chairman, President and COO. SEC filings show that Talasaz AmirAli sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 04 at a price of $84.19 per share for a total of $1.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.69 million shares.

Guardant Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 03 that Talasaz AmirAli (Chairman, President and COO) sold a total of 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 03 and was made at $86.26 per share for $5.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.69 million shares of the GH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 10, MERESMAN STANLEY J (Director) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $86.66 for $0.52 million. The insider now directly holds 4,059 shares of Guardant Health Inc. (GH).