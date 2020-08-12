Here are the top Institutional holders of Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) shares

Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) is -60.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.05 and a high of $9.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The MESA stock was last observed hovering at around $3.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $4.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.92% off the consensus price target high of $6.50 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -85.5% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.71, the stock is 12.53% and 7.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.88 million and changing 6.30% at the moment leaves the stock -33.37% off its SMA200. MESA registered -47.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.3237 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.3754.

The stock witnessed a 8.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.04%, and is 14.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.59% over the week and 6.41% over the month.

Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) has around 3600 employees, a market worth around $120.93M and $732.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.40 and Fwd P/E is 4.72. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.98% and -61.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mesa Air Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/07/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.26 with sales reaching $80.21M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 203.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -23.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -55.50% in year-over-year returns.

Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) Top Institutional Holders

131 institutions hold shares in Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA), with 4.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.20% while institutional investors hold 105.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.14M, and float is at 30.96M with Short Float at 5.48%. Institutions hold 92.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is U.S. Global Investors, Inc. with over 2.54 million shares valued at $8.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.68% of the MESA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. with 2.46 million shares valued at $8.1 million to account for 7.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MSD Partners, L.P. which holds 2.35 million shares representing 7.13% and valued at over $7.74 million, while UBS Group AG holds 6.74% of the shares totaling 2.23 million with a market value of $7.66 million.

Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ORNSTEIN JONATHAN G, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that ORNSTEIN JONATHAN G bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $4.90 per share for a total of $24500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.68 million shares.