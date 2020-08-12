Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR)

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) is -53.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.73 and a high of $3.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The TOUR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $7.06 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.15% off the consensus price target high of $7.06 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 82.15% higher than the price target low of $7.06 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.26, the stock is 8.11% and 7.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.18 million and changing 6.78% at the moment leaves the stock -23.13% off its SMA200. TOUR registered -61.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.2167 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.2036.

The stock witnessed a -13.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.50%, and is 11.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.28% over the week and 7.50% over the month.

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) has around 6188 employees, a market worth around $146.85M and $287.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -37.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.75% and -63.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-29.80%).

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tuniu Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $24.97M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -280.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -46.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -61.10% in year-over-year returns.

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) Top Institutional Holders

23 institutions hold shares in Tuniu Corporation (TOUR), with 3.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.50% while institutional investors hold 22.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 123.35M, and float is at 30.30M with Short Float at 1.51%. Institutions hold 21.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. with over 6.11 million shares valued at $6.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.92% of the TOUR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited with 5.89 million shares valued at $5.89 million to account for 4.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 3.34 million shares representing 2.70% and valued at over $3.34 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 0.98% of the shares totaling 1.22 million with a market value of $1.22 million.

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) that is trading -34.14% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 70.87% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.54.