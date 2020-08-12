Here is a breakdown of the EPR Properties (EPR) stock performance

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) is -53.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.56 and a high of $79.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The EPR stock was last observed hovering at around $33.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.45% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.0% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -52.73% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.60, the stock is 8.33% and -0.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 1.36% at the moment leaves the stock -30.74% off its SMA200. EPR registered -56.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.92.

The stock witnessed a 4.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.53%, and is 16.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.53% over the week and 4.78% over the month.

EPR Properties (EPR) has around 62 employees, a market worth around $2.40B and $651.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.71 and Fwd P/E is 20.07. Distance from 52-week low is 167.55% and -57.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

EPR Properties (EPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EPR Properties (EPR) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EPR Properties is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.15 with sales reaching $123.35M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -15.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -23.50% in year-over-year returns.

EPR Properties (EPR) Top Institutional Holders

519 institutions hold shares in EPR Properties (EPR), with 991.59k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.33% while institutional investors hold 87.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 77.48M, and float is at 76.36M with Short Float at 9.94%. Institutions hold 86.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.68 million shares valued at $282.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.66% of the EPR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 10.74 million shares valued at $260.14 million to account for 14.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 3.09 million shares representing 4.14% and valued at over $74.84 million, while Massachusetts Financial Services Co. holds 3.84% of the shares totaling 2.86 million with a market value of $69.31 million.

EPR Properties (EPR) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at EPR Properties (EPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Evans Craig L., the company’s SVP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that Evans Craig L. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $69.81 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36135.0 shares.

EPR Properties disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 02 that Evans Craig L. (SVP & General Counsel) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 02 and was made at $68.89 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38635.0 shares of the EPR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 04, BROWN PETER C (Director) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $70.74 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 4,866 shares of EPR Properties (EPR).

EPR Properties (EPR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) that is trading 11.45% up over the past 12 months. Alexander’s Inc. (ALX) is -28.41% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 23.85% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.78 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.66.