Inphi Corporation (IPHI) on Track to Reach $150.00 in a Year

Inphi Corporation (NYSE: IPHI) is 58.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $55.72 and a high of $142.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The IPHI stock was last observed hovering at around $117.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.34% off its average median price target of $150.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.55% off the consensus price target high of $164.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -0.22% lower than the price target low of $112.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $112.25, the stock is -10.27% and -6.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing -4.54% at the moment leaves the stock 22.83% off its SMA200. IPHI registered 82.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $122.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $99.45.

The stock witnessed a -7.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.77%, and is -13.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.27% over the week and 4.73% over the month.

Inphi Corporation (IPHI) has around 685 employees, a market worth around $5.81B and $511.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 31.90. Profit margin for the company is -14.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 101.45% and -20.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.10%).

Inphi Corporation (IPHI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Inphi Corporation (IPHI) is a “Buy”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Inphi Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.85 with sales reaching $180.73M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 86.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 91.80% in year-over-year returns.

Inphi Corporation (IPHI) Top Institutional Holders

349 institutions hold shares in Inphi Corporation (IPHI), with 821.99k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.68% while institutional investors hold 106.09% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 104.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.68 million shares valued at $370.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.71% of the IPHI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.53 million shares valued at $358.62 million to account for 9.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital Research Global Investors which holds 2.64 million shares representing 5.47% and valued at over $208.88 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 4.64% of the shares totaling 2.24 million with a market value of $177.26 million.

Inphi Corporation (IPHI) Insider Activity

A total of 94 insider transactions have happened at Inphi Corporation (IPHI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 75 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tamer Ford, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Tamer Ford sold 31,800 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $108.71 per share for a total of $3.46 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Inphi Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 that Roach Charles (Sr. V.P. of Worldwide Sales) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 and was made at $105.03 per share for $1.05 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 74849.0 shares of the IPHI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13, EDMUNDS JOHN (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 81,018 shares at an average price of $109.33 for $8.86 million. The insider now directly holds 154,465 shares of Inphi Corporation (IPHI).

Inphi Corporation (IPHI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) that is trading 5.51% up over the past 12 months. Micron Technology Inc. (MU) is 18.38% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.03% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.69 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.88.