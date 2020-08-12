Is Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) a good stock to buy now?

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) is -37.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.54 and a high of $15.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The GLNG stock was last observed hovering at around $8.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.88% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.5% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -5.27% lower than the price target low of $9.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.79, the stock is 26.00% and 26.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.22 million and changing 9.88% at the moment leaves the stock -0.08% off its SMA200. GLNG registered -33.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.07.

The stock witnessed a 32.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.35%, and is 18.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.27% over the week and 6.57% over the month.

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) has around 1647 employees, a market worth around $818.47M and $457.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 40.50. Profit margin for the company is -60.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 115.64% and -38.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.50%).

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Golar LNG Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/13/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $90.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.90% in year-over-year returns.

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Top Institutional Holders

255 institutions hold shares in Golar LNG Limited (GLNG), with 14.77M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.10% while institutional investors hold 103.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 98.64M, and float is at 82.08M with Short Float at 11.44%. Institutions hold 87.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Orbis Allan Gray Ltd with over 11.17 million shares valued at $88.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.03% of the GLNG Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 9.26 million shares valued at $72.95 million to account for 9.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 5.01 million shares representing 4.95% and valued at over $39.51 million, while Luxor Capital Group, LP holds 4.52% of the shares totaling 4.58 million with a market value of $36.11 million.

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) that is trading -15.97% down over the past 12 months. Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) is 86.76% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 25.99% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.95 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.92.