JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) Is Up 4.83% in 2020 With Lots of Room to Run

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE: JELD) is 4.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.06 and a high of $27.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The JELD stock was last observed hovering at around $24.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.89% off its average median price target of $23.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.11% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -56.21% lower than the price target low of $14.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.65, the stock is 13.70% and 28.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing -7.70% at the moment leaves the stock 25.64% off its SMA200. JELD registered 34.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.08.

The stock witnessed a 48.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 96.79%, and is 20.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.22% over the week and 5.31% over the month.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) has around 23300 employees, a market worth around $2.35B and $4.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 52.10 and Fwd P/E is 14.60. Profit margin for the company is 1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 273.76% and -16.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.42 with sales reaching $1.07B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -50.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.90% in year-over-year returns.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) Top Institutional Holders

216 institutions hold shares in JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD), with 1.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.04% while institutional investors hold 99.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 100.51M, and float is at 66.18M with Short Float at 2.41%. Institutions hold 98.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Pzena Investment Management, LLC with over 8.24 million shares valued at $132.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.20% of the JELD Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 6.93 million shares valued at $67.47 million to account for 6.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 6.32 million shares representing 6.29% and valued at over $61.53 million, while Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. holds 5.15% of the shares totaling 5.18 million with a market value of $50.39 million.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Michel Gary S, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Michel Gary S bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 07 at a price of $12.68 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 05 that VINING SCOTT (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 1,041 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 05 and was made at $24.34 per share for $25338.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7932.0 shares of the JELD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 05, Doerre Laura W (EVP, General Counsel & CCO) disposed off 3,729 shares at an average price of $24.34 for $90764.0. The insider now directly holds 58,282 shares of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD).

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Griffon Corporation (GFF) that is trading 29.91% up over the past 12 months. JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) is 34.32% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.13% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.47 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.46.