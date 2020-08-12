Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) is 121.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.97 and a high of $28.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The LAKE stock was last observed hovering at around $23.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.04% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.29% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 8.67% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.92, the stock is -5.94% and 1.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.28 million and changing -8.54% at the moment leaves the stock 43.27% off its SMA200. LAKE registered 109.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 87.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.35.

The stock witnessed a -1.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 78.74%, and is -5.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.02% over the week and 6.61% over the month.

Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) has around 1829 employees, a market worth around $189.28M and $128.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.58 and Fwd P/E is 22.60. Profit margin for the company is 9.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 119.85% and -21.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lakeland Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/09/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.38 with sales reaching $35.22M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 128.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 38.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 28.20% in year-over-year returns.

Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) Top Institutional Holders

66 institutions hold shares in Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE), with 371.77k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.66% while institutional investors hold 67.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.97M, and float is at 7.76M with Short Float at 26.39%. Institutions hold 64.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.64 million shares valued at $9.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.03% of the LAKE Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.61 million shares valued at $9.42 million to account for 7.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 0.59 million shares representing 7.39% and valued at over $9.13 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.97% of the shares totaling 0.4 million with a market value of $6.14 million.

Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RYAN CHRISTOPHER JAMES, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RYAN CHRISTOPHER JAMES sold 13,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 08 at a price of $25.20 per share for a total of $0.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85105.0 shares.

Lakeland Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 25 that RYAN CHRISTOPHER JAMES (Director) sold a total of 1,605 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 25 and was made at $25.01 per share for $40141.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the LAKE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 25, RYAN CHRISTOPHER JAMES (Director) disposed off 8,395 shares at an average price of $25.01 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 100,474 shares of Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE).

Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) that is trading 14.25% up over the past 12 months. Superior Group of Companies Inc. (SGC) is 51.10% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.37% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.64.