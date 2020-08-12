Macy’s Inc. (M) turns bearish with loss of -0.11 points

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) is -58.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.38 and a high of $20.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The M stock was last observed hovering at around $7.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.89% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -134.33% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.03, the stock is 7.90% and 1.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 30.02 million and changing -1.54% at the moment leaves the stock -34.70% off its SMA200. M registered -63.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -56.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.34.

The stock witnessed a 5.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.48%, and is 17.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.47% over the week and 5.89% over the month.

Macy’s Inc. (M) has around 123000 employees, a market worth around $2.09B and $22.80B in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.37. Profit margin for the company is -13.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.50% and -65.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

Macy’s Inc. (M) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Macy’s Inc. (M) is a “Underweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.60, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 6 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Macy’s Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.83 with sales reaching $3.48B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -48.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -29.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -37.30% in year-over-year returns.

Macy’s Inc. (M) Top Institutional Holders

716 institutions hold shares in Macy’s Inc. (M), with 359.87k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.12% while institutional investors hold 97.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 310.60M, and float is at 307.84M with Short Float at 46.69%. Institutions hold 97.71% of the Float.

Macy’s Inc. (M) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Macy’s Inc. (M) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Williams Felicia, the company’s SVP,Controller/Enterprise Risk. SEC filings show that Williams Felicia sold 202 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 07 at a price of $6.20 per share for a total of $1252.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1927.0 shares.

Macy’s Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 23 that Williams Felicia (SVP,Controller/Enterprise Risk) sold a total of 422 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 23 and was made at $4.92 per share for $2075.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1458.0 shares of the M stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 23, Harper John T. (Chief Operations Officer) disposed off 6,123 shares at an average price of $5.47 for $33510.0. The insider now directly holds 22,871 shares of Macy’s Inc. (M).

Macy’s Inc. (M): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dillard’s Inc. (DDS) that is trading -54.81% down over the past 12 months. The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) is 6.72% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.76% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 129.71 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.97.