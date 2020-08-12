MAG Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) Now

MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) is 39.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.84 and a high of $18.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The MAG stock was last observed hovering at around $16.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.22% off its average median price target of $18.62 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.76% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -10.78% lower than the price target low of $13.82 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.31, the stock is -7.30% and 5.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing -7.38% at the moment leaves the stock 35.33% off its SMA200. MAG registered 37.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 58.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.66.

The stock witnessed a 11.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.38%, and is -1.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.49% over the week and 4.87% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 58.00. Distance from 52-week low is 298.70% and -16.11% from its 52-week high.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MAG Silver Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2020.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.30% this year.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) Top Institutional Holders

164 institutions hold shares in MAG Silver Corp. (MAG), with 11.62M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.75% while institutional investors hold 88.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 86.56M, and float is at 80.30M with Short Float at 3.72%. Institutions hold 76.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sprott Inc. with over 9.04 million shares valued at $69.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.92% of the MAG Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation with 3.33 million shares valued at $46.93 million to account for 3.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are First Eagle Investment Management, LLC which holds 3.28 million shares representing 3.60% and valued at over $46.26 million, while Merian Global Investors (UK) Ltd. holds 2.23% of the shares totaling 2.03 million with a market value of $28.68 million.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) that is trading 60.00% up over the past 12 months. First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is 21.10% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.84% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.99 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.75.