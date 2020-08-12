NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN) down -11.00% since start of the year

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN) is -11.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.65 and a high of $10.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The NPTN stock was last observed hovering at around $7.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $7.79, the stock is -10.95% and -12.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing -0.76% at the moment leaves the stock -4.06% off its SMA200. NPTN registered 28.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.08.

The stock witnessed a -12.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.58%, and is -20.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.13% over the week and 5.06% over the month.

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN) has around 1690 employees, a market worth around $392.03M and $374.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 137.72 and Fwd P/E is 14.25. Profit margin for the company is 4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.36% and -24.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.00%).

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN) Analyst Forecasts

NeoPhotonics Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $101.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 62.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.40% year-over-year.

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN) Top Institutional Holders

179 institutions hold shares in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN), with 2.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.70% while institutional investors hold 90.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.08M, and float is at 44.98M with Short Float at 11.85%. Institutions hold 85.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Russell Investments Group, Ltd. with over 4.18 million shares valued at $37.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.43% of the NPTN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.83 million shares valued at $20.49 million to account for 5.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 2.4 million shares representing 4.84% and valued at over $17.38 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.65% of the shares totaling 2.31 million with a market value of $16.71 million.

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN) Insider Activity

A total of 64 insider transactions have happened at NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jenks Timothy Storrs, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that Jenks Timothy Storrs sold 2,924 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 03 at a price of $9.90 per share for a total of $28948.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.42 million shares.

NeoPhotonics Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 03 that cheung Chiyue (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 5,620 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 03 and was made at $9.55 per share for $53699.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the NPTN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 31, cheung Chiyue (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 12,667 shares at an average price of $8.87 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN).

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) that is trading 0.14% up over the past 12 months. EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) is 15.23% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 22.14% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.08.