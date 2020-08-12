New Big Money Means IsoRay Inc. (ISR) Investors Could Reap Benefit

IsoRay Inc. (AMEX: ISR) is 5.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.29 and a high of $1.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The ISR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $1.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.57% off the consensus price target high of $1.75 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 31.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.69, the stock is 3.33% and 4.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.11 million and changing 4.26% at the moment leaves the stock 6.96% off its SMA200. ISR registered 87.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.6383 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.6825.

The stock witnessed a -0.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.15%, and is -0.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.46% over the week and 6.04% over the month.

IsoRay Inc. (ISR) has around 43 employees, a market worth around $44.10M and $9.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -36.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 138.61% and -35.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-68.20%).

IsoRay Inc. (ISR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IsoRay Inc. (ISR) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IsoRay Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $2.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 38.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 40.30% in year-over-year returns.

IsoRay Inc. (ISR) Top Institutional Holders

35 institutions hold shares in IsoRay Inc. (ISR), with 576.38k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.85% while institutional investors hold 6.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 67.56M, and float is at 67.07M with Short Float at 2.28%. Institutions hold 6.90% of the Float.

IsoRay Inc. (ISR) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at IsoRay Inc. (ISR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Krachon Michael, the company’s VP of Sales & Marketing. SEC filings show that Krachon Michael bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 20 at a price of $0.39 per share for a total of $19495.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50000.0 shares.

IsoRay Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that Cavanagh William (Chief R&D Officer) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $0.39 per share for $3900.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20000.0 shares of the ISR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, Woods Lori A (CEO) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $0.39 for $9745.0. The insider now directly holds 280,000 shares of IsoRay Inc. (ISR).

IsoRay Inc. (ISR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) that is trading -54.02% down over the past 12 months. Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR) is 55.63% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.07% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.73 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.85.