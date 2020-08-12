Positives for trivago N.V. (TRVG) as stock gains in recent trading

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) is -28.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.30 and a high of $5.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The TRVG stock was last observed hovering at around $1.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12%.

Currently trading at $1.99, the stock is 12.02% and 1.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.99 million and changing 6.42% at the moment leaves the stock -9.36% off its SMA200. TRVG registered -61.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8443 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.9222.

The stock witnessed a 0.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.31%, and is 5.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.39% over the week and 6.62% over the month.

trivago N.V. (TRVG) has around 1247 employees, a market worth around $700.39M and $667.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -41.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.08% and -63.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

trivago N.V. (TRVG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for trivago N.V. (TRVG) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

trivago N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/21/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $82.89M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 178.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -57.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -69.90% in year-over-year returns.

trivago N.V. (TRVG) Top Institutional Holders

45 institutions hold shares in trivago N.V. (TRVG), with 20.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.80% while institutional investors hold 83.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 353.13M, and float is at 26.11M with Short Float at 10.06%. Institutions hold 78.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is PAR Capital Management, Inc. with over 21.03 million shares valued at $30.7 million. The investor’s holdings represent 55.28% of the TRVG Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Altimeter Capital Management, LP with 5.29 million shares valued at $7.72 million to account for 13.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Greenhouse Funds, LLLP which holds 4.88 million shares representing 12.83% and valued at over $9.61 million, while UBS Group AG holds 6.90% of the shares totaling 2.63 million with a market value of $5.17 million.

trivago N.V. (TRVG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The RealReal Inc. (REAL) that is trading -12.32% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.03% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.89 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.5.