Precigen Inc. (PGEN) Analysis & Forecast for August 2020

Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN) is -6.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.26 and a high of $7.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The PGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $5.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.52% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.62% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 42.5% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.60, the stock is 0.40% and 4.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.82 million and changing -10.16% at the moment leaves the stock 5.33% off its SMA200. PGEN registered -26.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.6631 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.7414.

The stock witnessed a 13.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 58.51%, and is 14.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.70% over the week and 7.03% over the month.

Precigen Inc. (PGEN) has around 770 employees, a market worth around $854.02M and $97.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 265.08% and -36.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-69.70%).

Precigen Inc. (PGEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Precigen Inc. (PGEN) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Precigen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16 with sales reaching $13.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -17.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -43.40% in year-over-year returns.

Precigen Inc. (PGEN) Top Institutional Holders

218 institutions hold shares in Precigen Inc. (PGEN), with 26.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.48% while institutional investors hold 89.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 160.34M, and float is at 143.85M with Short Float at 20.28%. Institutions hold 75.62% of the Float.

Precigen Inc. (PGEN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Precigen Inc. (PGEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sabzevari Helen, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Sabzevari Helen sold 12,220 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 20 at a price of $4.58 per share for a total of $55968.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.4 million shares.

Precigen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 16 that Lehr Donald P. (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 8,428 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 16 and was made at $4.50 per share for $37926.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the PGEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, Perez Jeffrey Thomas (SVP, IP Affairs) disposed off 7,619 shares at an average price of $4.50 for $34286.0. The insider now directly holds 225,889 shares of Precigen Inc. (PGEN).