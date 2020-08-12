Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) stock Surged by 1.36% yesterday

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) is 7.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.29 and a high of $36.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The PGNY stock was last observed hovering at around $29.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.4%.

Currently trading at $29.86, the stock is 12.49% and 17.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.72 million and changing 1.36% at the moment leaves the stock 18.99% off its SMA200. PGNY registered a loss of -1.70% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.92.

The stock witnessed a 9.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.34%, and is 10.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.60% over the week and 5.58% over the month.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) has around 167 employees, a market worth around $2.55B and $263.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 64.04. Profit margin for the company is -3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 124.68% and -18.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Progyny Inc. (PGNY) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Progyny Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $98.26M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 51.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 60.60% in year-over-year returns.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) Top Institutional Holders

118 institutions hold shares in Progyny Inc. (PGNY), with 17.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.39% while institutional investors hold 77.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 84.54M, and float is at 48.48M with Short Float at 6.98%. Institutions hold 61.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. with over 20.1 million shares valued at $425.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 23.60% of the PGNY Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Macquarie Group Limited with 2.9 million shares valued at $61.36 million to account for 3.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fred Alger Management, LLC which holds 2.01 million shares representing 2.36% and valued at over $42.58 million, while ClearBridge Investments, LLC holds 1.90% of the shares totaling 1.62 million with a market value of $34.32 million.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) Insider Activity

A total of 291 insider transactions have happened at Progyny Inc. (PGNY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 261 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schlanger David J, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Schlanger David J sold 46,521 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $27.72 per share for a total of $1.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.58 million shares.

Progyny Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 07 that Schlanger David J (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 07 and was made at $27.49 per share for $27490.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.58 million shares of the PGNY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 06, Schlanger David J (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 12,479 shares at an average price of $27.45 for $0.34 million. The insider now directly holds 580,010 shares of Progyny Inc. (PGNY).