SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) is 15.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.82 and a high of $17.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The SCPL stock was last observed hovering at around $14.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.92% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.84% off the consensus price target high of $22.50 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -8.21% lower than the price target low of $12.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.31, the stock is -11.28% and -9.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing -6.47% at the moment leaves the stock 13.66% off its SMA200. SCPL registered 35.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.88.

The stock witnessed a -7.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.54%, and is -8.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.08% over the week and 5.99% over the month.

SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) has around 501 employees, a market worth around $1.86B and $513.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.23 and Fwd P/E is 14.61. Profit margin for the company is 3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 128.69% and -22.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (175.60%).

SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SciPlay Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.24 with sales reaching $141.94M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 362.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 21.90% in year-over-year returns.

SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) Top Institutional Holders

85 institutions hold shares in SciPlay Corporation (SCPL), with 147.43k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.65% while institutional investors hold 99.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.80M, and float is at 22.58M with Short Float at 3.04%. Institutions hold 98.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Park West Asset Management LLC with over 3.33 million shares valued at $31.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.61% of the SCPL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Ameriprise Financial, Inc. with 1.99 million shares valued at $19.0 million to account for 8.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.95 million shares representing 8.54% and valued at over $18.53 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 6.11% of the shares totaling 1.39 million with a market value of $13.27 million.

SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Park West Asset Management LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Park West Asset Management LLC sold 400,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 17 at a price of $13.90 per share for a total of $5.56 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.21 million shares.

SciPlay Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Park West Asset Management LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 15,054 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $15.25 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.61 million shares of the SCPL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, Park West Asset Management LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 1,450 shares at an average price of $15.25 for $22113.0. The insider now directly holds 2,628,259 shares of SciPlay Corporation (SCPL).