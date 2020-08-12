Sonos Inc. (SONO) picks momentum as shares drop -14.86%

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) is -11.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.58 and a high of $17.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The SONO stock was last observed hovering at around $13.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.3% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -35.4% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.54, the stock is -15.03% and -5.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.21 million and changing -1.96% at the moment leaves the stock 6.63% off its SMA200. SONO registered 19.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.93.

The stock witnessed a -8.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.64%, and is -14.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.45% over the week and 5.99% over the month.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) has around 1446 employees, a market worth around $1.57B and $1.28B in sales. Fwd P/E is 74.65. Profit margin for the company is -5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 105.78% and -24.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.60%).

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sonos Inc. (SONO) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sonos Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $284.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 70.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.20% in year-over-year returns.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Top Institutional Holders

246 institutions hold shares in Sonos Inc. (SONO), with 6.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.62% while institutional investors hold 81.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 109.48M, and float is at 88.22M with Short Float at 7.96%. Institutions hold 76.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. with over 13.85 million shares valued at $117.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.52% of the SONO Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.01 million shares valued at $50.93 million to account for 5.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 5.02 million shares representing 4.54% and valued at over $42.56 million, while Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd holds 3.42% of the shares totaling 3.79 million with a market value of $32.12 million.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Insider Activity

A total of 65 insider transactions have happened at Sonos Inc. (SONO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Millington Nicholas, the company’s Chief Innovation Officer. SEC filings show that Millington Nicholas sold 30,450 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 21 at a price of $16.87 per share for a total of $0.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56405.0 shares.

Sonos Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 17 that Millington Nicholas (Chief Innovation Officer) sold a total of 1,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 17 and was made at $16.71 per share for $30075.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 86855.0 shares of the SONO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 16, Millington Nicholas (Chief Innovation Officer) disposed off 77,523 shares at an average price of $16.41 for $1.27 million. The insider now directly holds 88,655 shares of Sonos Inc. (SONO).