Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) growth is a big Buy opportunity

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) is -26.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.17 and a high of $8.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The SNCR stock was last observed hovering at around $3.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $8.32 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.45% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 44.92% higher than the price target low of $6.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.58, the stock is 5.79% and 6.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing 1.99% at the moment leaves the stock -11.67% off its SMA200. SNCR registered -60.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.71% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.34M.

The stock witnessed a 8.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.57%, and is 14.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.35% over the week and 5.84% over the month.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) has around 1659 employees, a market worth around $155.88M and $297.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -40.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.98% and -60.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-143.60%).

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $74.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 43.10% in year-over-year returns.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) Top Institutional Holders

115 institutions hold shares in Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR), with 9.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.80% while institutional investors hold 72.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 41.48M, and float is at 35.47M with Short Float at 19.73%. Institutions hold 57.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Elk Creek Partners, LLC with over 3.75 million shares valued at $11.43 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.78% of the SNCR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.81 million shares valued at $8.56 million to account for 6.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.25 million shares representing 5.26% and valued at over $6.85 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 3.95% of the shares totaling 1.69 million with a market value of $5.14 million.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Miller Jeffrey George, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Miller Jeffrey George sold 2,292 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 03 at a price of $3.23 per share for a total of $7403.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 07 that CLARK DAVID D (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 17,942 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 07 and was made at $3.30 per share for $59209.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the SNCR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 18, CLARK DAVID D (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 6,747 shares at an average price of $3.12 for $21051.0. The insider now directly holds 250,468 shares of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR).

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CenturyLink Inc. (CTL) that is trading 0.74% up over the past 12 months. CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) is -12.68% down on the 1-year trading charts.