The incline in Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) is 129.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.92 and a high of $7.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The LAC stock was last observed hovering at around $7.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $7.72 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.87% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -100.27% lower than the price target low of $3.68 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.37, the stock is 20.43% and 38.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing 1.52% at the moment leaves the stock 87.93% off its SMA200. LAC registered 103.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.60% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.06M.

The stock witnessed a 38.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 103.93%, and is 16.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.80% over the week and 7.13% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 15.75. Distance from 52-week low is 283.85% and -1.47% from its 52-week high.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lithium Americas Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2020.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Top Institutional Holders

69 institutions hold shares in Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC), with 33.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 37.37% while institutional investors hold 22.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 90.04M, and float is at 55.20M with Short Float at 7.50%. Institutions hold 14.34% of the Float.