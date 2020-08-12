These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DRNA) is -6.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.75 and a high of $27.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The DRNA stock was last observed hovering at around $20.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.83% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.07% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 21.0% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.75, the stock is -12.55% and -14.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing -4.03% at the moment leaves the stock -7.08% off its SMA200. DRNA registered 51.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.02.

The stock witnessed a -17.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.48%, and is -10.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.05% over the week and 6.34% over the month.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) has around 187 employees, a market worth around $1.45B and $89.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 68.09% and -28.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-84.20%).

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15 with sales reaching $53.93M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 771.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 571.20% in year-over-year returns.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) Top Institutional Holders

243 institutions hold shares in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA), with 5.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.49% while institutional investors hold 89.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 74.00M, and float is at 68.05M with Short Float at 6.26%. Institutions hold 83.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RTW Investments LP with over 6.96 million shares valued at $127.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.35% of the DRNA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.06 million shares valued at $92.93 million to account for 6.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC which holds 4.08 million shares representing 5.48% and valued at over $74.95 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 5.20% of the shares totaling 3.87 million with a market value of $71.09 million.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brown Bob D. SEC filings show that Brown Bob D sold 8,185 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 03 at a price of $22.48 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5000.0 shares.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 03 that Weissman James B (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 4,360 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 03 and was made at $22.47 per share for $97978.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21860.0 shares of the DRNA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 01, Weissman James B (Chief Operating Officer & EVP) disposed off 4,360 shares at an average price of $26.53 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 21,860 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA).

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) that is trading -20.95% down over the past 12 months. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) is 38.97% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 30.52% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.96 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.21.