Things appear to be looking up for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI)

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVI) is 29.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.33 and a high of $8.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The TRVI stock was last observed hovering at around $4.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.96%.

Currently trading at $5.82, the stock is 17.43% and 13.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.42 million and changing 19.75% at the moment leaves the stock 41.81% off its SMA200. TRVI registered -0.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -7.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.20.

The stock witnessed a -16.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 74.19%, and is 13.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.35% over the week and 10.28% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 337.59% and -31.45% from its 52-week high.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.48.The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.60% this year.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) Top Institutional Holders

23 institutions hold shares in Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI), with 1.33M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.49% while institutional investors hold 102.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.84M, and float is at 10.14M with Short Float at 0.42%. Institutions hold 95.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. with over 6.32 million shares valued at $20.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 35.44% of the TRVI Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is NEA Management Company, LLC with 5.94 million shares valued at $39.09 million to account for 33.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Omega Fund Management (US) Inc. which holds 1.26 million shares representing 7.08% and valued at over $4.16 million, while FMR, LLC holds 4.44% of the shares totaling 0.79 million with a market value of $2.61 million.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by New Enterprise Associates 16, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that New Enterprise Associates 16, sold 564 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $2.66 per share for a total of $1500.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.94 million shares.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 that BASKETT FOREST (10% Owner) sold a total of 564 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 and was made at $2.66 per share for $1500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.94 million shares of the TRVI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 03, Walker Paul Edward (10% Owner) disposed off 564 shares at an average price of $2.66 for $1500.0. The insider now directly holds 5,937,998 shares of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI).