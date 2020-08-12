This Indicator Is Supporting GTT Communications Inc. (GTT)

GTT Communications Inc. (NYSE: GTT) is -50.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.67 and a high of $15.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The GTT stock was last observed hovering at around $5.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.65% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.91% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 29.14% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.96, the stock is -24.32% and -33.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing -11.59% at the moment leaves the stock -48.42% off its SMA200. GTT registered -16.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -59.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.1626 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.6002.

The stock witnessed a -27.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.87%, and is -3.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.29% over the week and 7.07% over the month.

GTT Communications Inc. (GTT) has around 3100 employees, a market worth around $343.72M and $1.70B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.21% and -68.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

GTT Communications Inc. (GTT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GTT Communications Inc. (GTT) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GTT Communications Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.49 with sales reaching $417.85M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.70% in year-over-year returns.

GTT Communications Inc. (GTT) Top Institutional Holders

155 institutions hold shares in GTT Communications Inc. (GTT), with 11.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.50% while institutional investors hold 118.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 57.26M, and float is at 42.61M with Short Float at 22.48%. Institutions hold 95.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Spruce House Investment Management LLC with over 15.88 million shares valued at $126.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 26.99% of the GTT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Conifer Management, L.L.C. with 3.71 million shares valued at $29.49 million to account for 6.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.35 million shares representing 5.69% and valued at over $26.61 million, while Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds 5.57% of the shares totaling 3.27 million with a market value of $26.03 million.

GTT Communications Inc. (GTT) Insider Activity

A total of 66 insider transactions have happened at GTT Communications Inc. (GTT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SPRUCE HOUSE PARTNERSHIP LP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that SPRUCE HOUSE PARTNERSHIP LP bought 559,035 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $11.94 per share for a total of $6.68 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15.88 million shares.

GTT Communications Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 10 that BRUNO S JOSEPH (Director) bought a total of 999 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 10 and was made at $12.18 per share for $12168.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the GTT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, SPRUCE HOUSE PARTNERSHIP LP (10% Owner) acquired 60,965 shares at an average price of $11.31 for $0.69 million. The insider now directly holds 15,315,965 shares of GTT Communications Inc. (GTT).

GTT Communications Inc. (GTT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CenturyLink Inc. (CTL) that is trading 0.74% up over the past 12 months. AT&T Inc. (T) is -12.57% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.67% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.74 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 24.09.